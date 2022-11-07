Allen County once again getting a clean audit from the State of Ohio.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber in town to present the awards to Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy. This is the 4th year that her office and the 3rd for the landbank. The state not only looks over the books but also the legislation that determines the usage of taxpayers' dollars. By receiving a "clean audit" from the state, it does affect other aspects of government.
"It affects our bond rating for example," explained Rachel Gilroy, Allen County Auditor. "It affects how we can borrow money and what kind of money we can borrow. And it affects the grants that different departments are applying for. So, without clean audit awards and assuring every other entity out that we know what to do and we're good at what we do we wouldn't be getting the opportunities that do happen to come our way."
"They have done it year after year. And that tells us that it's a good team environment. You don't get clean books and records without cooperation with all of your elected officials in the county and from your staff. You have to have people that understand that it is important to hand in things on time, that your books and records from your departments be accurate, and that the county auditor has the ability to assimilate and check those books and records as well," stated Keith Faber, Auditor for the State of Ohio.
Faber states that only 10% of the 6,000 agencies they audit get perfect audits and to get one for multiple years in two departments is quite an accomplishment.
