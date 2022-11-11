Many local restaurants treating veterans to a meal today but one local restaurant had a guest greeter to mark the occasion.

26-year retired Navy Senior Chief spent today welcoming guests to the Bob Evans on Cable Road. He is a regular at the restaurant and wanted to give back this Veterans Day. So he put on his dress uniform and reported to duty this morning and loved every minute of it.

