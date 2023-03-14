(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Sleep Awareness Week is underway. And if you struggle to get a good night's sleep, you're not alone.
Sleep specialists say about 30% of adults have symptoms of insomnia. When it comes to getting quality sleep, what you eat and how often you exercise can play a big role. Doctors say eating a diet high in sugar, saturated fat, and processed carbohydrates can disrupt sleep. However, eating foods that are good for our overall health can help with sleep. They also suggest to start avoiding caffeine in the early afternoon and hitting the gym regularly can increase sleep quality and decrease the time it takes to fall asleep. Along with lifestyle changes, people can try using white noise, like the sound of a fan, to wind down. Above all, it's crucial to avoid overthinking when trying to get some rest.
"If you think about someone who sleeps well, they probably don't think about sleep at all. They just listen to their body when they feel sleepy and that's when they go to bed. They don't have these rules or they don't have any real thoughts about sleep. It's just, this is what I do," stated Dr. Michelle Drerup, Cleveland Clinic. "When someone has sleep difficulties, they get anxious about sleep. They start to dread going to bed. The more pressure you put, the harder you try to sleep, the least successful you're going to be."
If someone has a persistent issue with their sleep, Dr. Drerup encourages them to take note of their sleeping patterns and talk to their healthcare provider.