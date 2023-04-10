LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Habitat for Humanity offers a tasty experience as they look toward their future.
During their annual support drive this Saturday, they will be holding a coffee and dessert tasting at the City Club. The Meeting Place on Market, Vibe Coffeehouse, and Sara's Sweets will be combining different coffee roasts with something sweet to find that right combination.
"You will get to see the different owners make different types of in a different way, as well as, brews, and hear about how each one is unique," says Caleb Farmer, Habitat for Humanity Lima. "That will also be an opportunity to hear about what Habitat is up to this year and to be introduced to our new partner family for our build that will be starting in May."
The support drive runs Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the City Club in downtown Lima. Tickets are $30 for a single person and $50 for a couple and you can get your tickets by logging on to https://www.habitatlima.org/coffee.html