(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren't getting enough vitamin D. So how can this impact our health?

Dieticians say that many people have a vitamin D deficiency, and a simple blood test can tell you for sure. However, some warning signs of a deficiency can include fatigue, bone pain, muscle weakness, and mood changes. When it comes to getting enough of the so-called "sunshine vitamin" this winter, certain foods can help. Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel, and sardines are all good options, as well as mushrooms, egg yolks, and milk fortified with vitamin D. They also encourage people to talk to their doctor to see if a vitamin D supplement is necessary. If it is, when you take that supplement can make a difference.

