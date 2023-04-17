(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - A recent poll shows 1 in 8 Americans over the age of 50 are addicted to highly processed foods – like sweets, salty snacks, sugary drinks, and fast food. That's not surprising to some dietitians – who says those foods are hyper-palatable.
Signs of food addiction can include intense cravings, having trouble cutting down on how much you're eating, and experiencing withdrawal. There's also no one direct cause for food addiction, it can vary from person to person. For example, someone might be triggered by an event or a person; or use food to help cope with their emotions. That's why she says it's so important to have a therapist involved in this type of issue – because they can help get to the root cause. And from there, a registered dietitian can help pick the right foods to eat.
"We have studies that look at food addiction and looking at trauma in childhood. We have studies looking at if your parents, one or two parents were alcoholics, there was a new study showing that you were more likely to be going into food addiction. So there are a lot of things outside of the dietetic world that are more in the mental health world – this is why a therapist is going to be so crucial to work with," stated Kristin Kirkpatrick, Registered Dietician at Cleveland Clinic.
Researchers involved in the poll suggest physicians ask people about food addictions, which can ultimately help them get the right treatment and improve their overall physical and mental health.