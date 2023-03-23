LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima's sixth ward councilman is looking to give out more chances for kids to start down a good financial path.
Derry Glenn will be holding his annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8th. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for kids to get pictures with, plus there will be plenty of candy to find and hot dogs and chips for people that come out. Plus there are 10 eggs with a certificate to help kids set up their own savings account at Superior Credit Union. He started giving out savings accounts last year, and it was a very popular idea with parents.
"Last year we had five kids, and they are still banking right now," says Glenn. "That's what I am so happy about we are going not continue to do special things every year at the Easter Egg Hunt. The kids will be able to get candy and have a good time."
The Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Hover Park on Collett Street on April 8th. The event starts at 12, but Glenn is asking parents to come earlier to help hide the eggs.