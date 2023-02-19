(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - February is National Cancer Prevention Month, and according to a study released last year, more individuals under the age of 50 are being diagnosed with cancer – both here in the U.S. and worldwide.
Some of the cancers include breast cancer, colon cancer, endometrial cancer, and prostate cancer. Oncologists say there's no one definitive answer for why people under 50 are getting early-onset cancer – more research needs to be done. However, according to the study, part of the rise in cancer cases may be due to people getting screenings done at a younger age. Other factors may be related to dietary, lifestyle, and environmental exposures. The researchers also noted specifically that obesity seems to play a role. Today, nearly 75% of Americans are considered overweight or obese. That number was under 40% just 25 years ago.
"We know that calorie excess really causes a lot of harmful things in terms of metabolism, inflammation – all of those things can be triggers for cancer, and because excess weight is such a global risk factor, it really could affect many different tumor types," said Dr. Suneel Kamath, Cleveland Clinic.
As far as prevention is concerned, Dr. Kamath recommends keeping a healthy weight, regularly exercising, and eating a diet rich in vegetables and fruits. Also, be sure to go to your annual screenings. Guidelines have changed in recent years, so make sure you're up-to-date.