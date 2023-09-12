OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - The Ottawa Food Pantry is a non-profit organization that offers food assistance to families and individuals in need. The pantry operates on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It serves several towns in the county, including Ottawa, Columbus Grove, Glandorf, Miller City, and Leipsic. The food available at the pantry comes from different sources, such as donations from residents, businesses, and organizations and purchases from the West Ohio Food Bank. The pantry provides a range of food items, including fresh produce, canned goods, dairy products, and meats.
"It is our hope that we help friends and neighbors in our communities to alleviate possible hunger in their own situations. We know from comments that our clients make that it is a very beneficial ministry, and we appreciate the continued support from others in our community," said Sandi Racer, chairwoman.
The Ottawa Food Pantry is reopening on September 26th at 10 a.m., inside the Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 137 N Pratt St, Ottawa, OH 45875.