Project in Findlay expected to create hundreds of jobs garners tax credit

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A new distribution center in Findlay garners a state tax credit that will bring hundreds of jobs to the region.
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority announced assistance to four projects across the state that are expected to create 943 new jobs and retain 160 jobs statewide. In Findlay, Sheetz Distribution Services, LLC is expected to create 750-full full-time positions with the construction of a new state-of-the-art distribution center to serve its midwest locations with food production and distribution. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.996% 10-year job creation tax credit for the project. The company operates more than 685 stores in six states including Ohio.