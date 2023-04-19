LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Bob Evans Farms and RenTek teamed up to celebrate Earth Day.
In honor of the international holiday, the two companies partnered to host the first-ever e-waste recycling event at Bob Evans farms allowing people around the Lima area to get rid of their old electronic devices in a way that is best for the environment. The cost of disposal for most devices was free of charge. However, items such as LCD TVs, projectors, and CRT monitors cost between $3 to $30 to have recycled. Every dollar collected from the event went to charities that support individuals on the autism spectrum.
"It just gives people the opportunity to, one, donate some things that they've had stored for a long time and clean out some stuff. Most importantly, donate to our autistic community and help RenTek with teaching job skills giving them opportunities. Hopefully, this is something we can do every year during earth day," explained Lindsay Jenkins, HR manager at Bob Evans Farms.
Other Bob Evans Farms locations across the country also participated in the Earth Day e-waste recycling event.