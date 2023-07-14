CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - The World Health Organization has classified the popular artificial sweetener aspartame as a possible carcinogen. So what does this mean, and should you be concerned?
An oncologist at Cleveland Clinic says the World Health Organization has four categories they use to rank items for safety. Aspartame now falls into the "Possibly Carcinogenic to Humans Category" – which means it ranks below known carcinogens, like alcohol and tobacco. According to the agency, the classification was made based on limited evidence for cancer in humans, and more research is needed. However, they said it is safe to consume 40 milligrams of aspartame per kilogram of body weight a day. For example, an adult weighing 154 pounds, would need to drink more than nine to 14 cans of diet soda with aspartame a day to go over the acceptable daily intake.
"I think the bottom line is that we don't have good evidence that you should go to your refrigerator and clear it of all the diet sodas – drink diet sodas in moderation. When we think about what we do, what we eat, moderation is key," explained Dr. Dale Shepard, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctor Shepard also encourages people to focus on other healthy lifestyle choices that can lower cancer risk, like staying active and kicking bad habits such as smoking.