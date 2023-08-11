Local American Red Cross heading to Hawaii to help victims of wildfires

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Local officials from the American Red Cross are heading to Hawaii to help victims of the devastating wildfires.
This will be the 40th deployment for Todd James, the executive director of the Red Cross of North Central Ohio. The Red Cross has been on the ground in Hawaii helping thousands of victims that had to leave their homes as high winds pushed fires across Maui and the big island. At least 55 people have been killed, and widespread power and cellular outages have limited communications to the residents. James will be serving on the Red Cross's advanced public affairs team to help get information to the people who need it and don't know where to go.
"Unfortunately, when you are in disaster scenarios a lot of times communications is one of the toughest issues to deal with, especially right after the disaster or in this case as it still going on and it's still unfolding," says Todd James, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio. "But we will adapt, and we will make sure we take advantage of every opportunity to get the word out there to folks that need help, and here's how to get it."
If you would like to find out how you can help the victims of the Hawaii wildfires log on to the American Red Cross's website at https://www.redcross.org/.