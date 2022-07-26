(WLIO) - Recent rains have been welcome for area farmers and gardeners, but can also bring out that nagging buzz of mosquitoes.
The mosquito season peaks during the hot summer months as they thrive best around 80°. While most of the time they leave you with an annoying itch, there is always the risk of diseases spread to humans such as West Nile. The Ohio Department of Health says only a few mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile this summer, and no human cases have been reported. In samples collected by the city of Delphos, there has been no detection of the virus. Mosquitoes prefer stagnant water to lay their eggs, and they can hatch in as little as seven days. The key is to avoid creating a habitat for these nuisance pests.
"Anything that's going to hold stagnant water for seven days, that's what you really want to look for. If people have buckets, spare tires, things that are going to collect water throughout your property, you want to dump those once a week," says Allen Co. Public Health Environmental Health Services Director Brian Nartker.
Nartker says to make sure you apply DEET-based repellent when venturing outdoors as that can also repel ticks. Mosquito activity tends to peak around sunrise and again near sunset, making these the most likely times to get bit.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!