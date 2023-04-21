ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - There were 21 deadly crashes that resulted in 23 deaths in Ohio work zones last year.
During National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Ohio Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving through them this construction season. Former ODOT worker Steve Lafferty knows the consequences all too well. In 2002, he was struck by a truck in a work zone on State Route 115 north of 30 in Allen County. He suffered head and internal injuries that still affect him today. He wants motorists to understand the importance of what is being done in work zones.
"Work zones are a very necessary part of maintaining and establishing good roads here in Ohio," says Lafferty. "And we do have good roads here in Ohio. For them to feel like they are inconvenienced by work zones that is the wrong outlook, you are not inconvenienced, this is a necessity."
Work zone crashes can not only affect the workers but the motorists too.
"Because if you have to carry a burden of hurting someone, or possibly killing them for the rest of your life because you didn't do your due diligence and take your time that is a burden that nobody would want to carry," added Lafferty.
Last year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol issued nearly 4,500 citations in work zones, 35% of them were for motorists going 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.