Residents urged to practice caution as an increase is expected in deer-related crashes

Don't swerve, stay in your lane and brunt the collision. That's the advice from the Ohio State Highway Patrol if a deer comes into your path while driving.

This is the time of the year deer are more frequently on the move due to the fall breeding season according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Their unpredictable movement causes an increase in deer-related vehicle crashes. The Ohio State Highway Patrol urging drivers to be more attentive when behind the wheel this time of year.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.