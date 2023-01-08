LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Starting Monday, January 9th, a portion of Fourth Street will be closed for construction.

The railroad crossing on Fourth Street by McClain Road will be closed and the section of Fourth Street between McClain and Metcalf will be closed to all non-local traffic. 

