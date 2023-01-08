Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries possible during the evening. Low around 27F. Winds NE shifting W at 5 mph..
Updated: January 8, 2023 @ 7:08 pm
Multimedia Journalist
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Starting Monday, January 9th, a portion of Fourth Street will be closed for construction.
The railroad crossing on Fourth Street by McClain Road will be closed and the section of Fourth Street between McClain and Metcalf will be closed to all non-local traffic.
An underground utility gas line will be under repairs, and the closure is estimated to last for 18 days. Motorists are advised to take the Buckeye Road detour to cross the area.
Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations.
