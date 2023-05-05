LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Saturday starts a new page in England's history book, our Madison Kenjura has more.
On Saturday, May 6th, the streets of London will be lined with people in celebration of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation.
"The process by which a prince becomes a king, or the heir of the throne becomes king is actually a really long one. It starts with the death of the last monarch and there are some ceremonies there that have to happen immediately for the king to become the head of state. The coronation though is sort of the culmination of that process, it's the highlight, and the monarch has to promise publicly to uphold the laws of the people of England and to uphold the church," explained Lisa Robeson, English professor at Ohio Northern University.
As King Charles is also the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and as leader of the church, for the first time he is opening the Westminster Abbey to members of religions outside of Christianity to be a part of the ceremony.
"So, his precession is going to start with clergy from the Jewish tradition, Hindu tradition, Muslim, and Roman Catholic but I am looking forward to seeing that diversity finally recognized in the coronation ceremony," said Robeson.
Coronation ceremonies double as political statements. Queen Elizabeth II's extravagant coronation was a message to the world that the commonwealth was still a powerful state even after the destruction of World War II. Charles's, however, will be the exact opposite, as many citizens argue about whether or not federal tax dollars should still be funding the lives of the royal family, especially considering the amount of controversy surrounding them. So, I sat down with English native, Anne Warren, to discuss her thoughts on Charles and his becoming king.
"So, he was born a cute little boy. I kind of watched him grow up, and felt sorry for him a lot of times. I mean to live in the royal family would probably be not very exciting. But anyway, watching him grow up he's been waiting a long for this moment to come. I'm hoping he does well. I think he'll change things, I think he'll bring us into this century and I think when William is king he'll also do the same," said Anne Warren.