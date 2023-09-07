HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's been over a 150 years of food, families, and fun at the Hardin County Fair, and today was Kids Day! Madison Kenjura gives us the scoop on the last county fair in our area this year.
The fair offers entertainment options that cater to people of all ages and interests. There is a wide variety of entertainment available for everyone to enjoy. The Junior Fair features livestock shows, while harness racing and Micro Wrestling events excite everyone. Children are also in for a treat, with special activities designed just for them.
"Head Start is here; they have paperwork for enrolling kids in early intervention. There's churches like mine and other churches here that are offering different information for kids. Today, we've got some artists here doing things, including, I believe, doing henna tattoos. We've got magicians in the area and glass blowing and wood carving. So, a lot of activities that the kids can see," commented Amber Whited, children's director at Only Believe Church.
And the children have really enjoyed these activities. Many flocked to the fairgrounds' kid zone to participate.
"Down there, there's like a free listen to a short story about God and Jesus, and then you get a free face painting. I got three hearts and then the USA," commented Aizlyn Rodenberger.
Apart from the various events and attractions, many children are just happy to enjoy spending time with their friends at the fair.
"It's school break for the week, and so we're not able to see our friends in school, so this is the only place we really get to see them," said Brennan Defbaugh.
And for these youngsters, there's no better way to spend time with friends than riding all the rides the fair offers.
"We just got here, and the funnest thing I see right now is that guitar thingy that goes like up and around," commented Gavin Prater.
"The boat ride is one of the high rides and one of the most fun ones, and then there is a couple of other rides like the Extreme and some of the other ones that are really nice and exciting to ride," said Alana Watkins.
"The Typhoon, so it's a ride that you like that (left) then you go the other way (right) all the way round. It's really fun, and it's cool. I think it's one of my favorite rides here," commented Rodenburger.
The last day to attend the Hardin County Fair will be Sunday, September 10th.