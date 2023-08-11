LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-Saint Rita's was evacuated today after a reported bomb threat.
According to the hospital at 11:26 a.m., an anonymous phone call was made to St. Rita's reporting an alleged bomb threat. The Lima Police Department was quickly contacted and searched the hospital with the building's security team. Nothing was found in the hospital and the threat was deemed not credible.
Mercy Health-St. Rita's released a statement saying that quote, "One of our most important responsibilities is the safety and security of our patients, visitors, associates, and physicians. Mercy Health would like to thank the Lima Police Department as well as our onsite teams for their swift, efficient, and caring response."
