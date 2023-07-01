LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While Fourth of July classics, like fireworks and sparklers, can be a lot of fun, they can also be dangerous.
Emergency rooms usually see an increase in visits around Independence Day, but these visits can be avoided by practicing caution when using and disposing of fireworks. In addition to closely monitoring children and not mixing alcohol and fireworks, Dr. Walter Elrod of Lima Memorial Health System offered some advice for enjoying the holiday in a safe manner.
"Probably at the top of the list is going to be supervision of your children and not letting them do it on their own; having a water source nearby, a hose, a bucket of water or something to put out sparks; having your children wear shoes at the time so that they don't get burn injuries to the bottom of their feet from the fireworks that hit the ground; adult supervision; not using alcohol, not mixing the two would be definite advice I would give," suggested Dr. Walter Elrod, Lima Memorial Health System.
People who sustain more severe injuries, like hand and face burns, may require emergency medical attention. But by keeping these tips in mind, ER visits can be prevented.