Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith visits Ward 5B as part of her Walking the Wards program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of Lima visited Ward 5B as part of her weekly visits to different neighborhoods in Lima for the second year of the Walking the Wards program.
The program enables the mayor to meet with community members and address city service-related issues. Residents and businesses in each ward are encouraged to express their thoughts and concerns. The city has evaluated road concerns and other programs by walking the wards, including the volunteer demolition program and housing rehab dollars. Tuesday evening, Mayor Smith and many others visited Ward 5B, gathering feedback from the community.
"This neighborhood association tends to be really engaged in what's happening in their neighborhood. I know last year, when we came out, they had the most residents in attendance. When we came today, they still had the most residents in attendance. So, we're looking forward to getting out with these neighbors, talking with them, and working with them on what we can do together to improve their neighborhood," said Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith.
The mayor will walk the city's Ward 4A next week, starting at the Elm Street Dairy Queen at 5 p.m.