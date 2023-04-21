LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Today was a milestone for dozens of individuals who have volunteered precious hours to the Lima Memorial Health System.
In honor of National Volunteer Appreciation Week, Lima Memorial bestowed over 70 awards to 57 individuals who have provided 250 or more hours of volunteer service to various areas and departments of the hospital. One volunteer was recognized for reaching 23,000 of service, and another volunteer was recognized for reaching 24,500 hours of service. Through all the hours volunteered, representatives from Lima Memorial are incredibly grateful for the impact these volunteers have on the hospital.
"We are so incredibly grateful for our volunteers who give so selflessly of themselves to be able to, not only provide support for our healthcare team but also care for our patients and their families. They serve in about forty different areas of our health system anywhere from welcoming patients and visitors as they enter our facility to escorting them throughout our facility," said Lynn Carpenter, VP & chief operating officer at Lima Memorial Health System.
One volunteer also was awarded the 2023 Rookie of the Year award. The recipient of this award was Tami Hurley who absolutely loves to put her heart and soul into volunteering.
"I would like to thank everybody for giving me the Rookie of the Year. I was totally shocked, and I just love... I'm in the HR department, and I'm helping taking the employee files and putting them where they need to be, and I just love it," commented Tami Hurley, volunteer & 2023 Rookie of the Year winner.
If you are interested in volunteering at Lima Memorial Health System, you can call the volunteer office at 419-226-5094.