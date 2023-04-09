Fresh n Faded hosts 3rd annual egg hunt

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Fresh n Faded put on a day full of free games, food, and Easter egg hunting for the holiday.
Team Outreach Lima hosted their third annual Easter egg hunt in downtown Lima Sunday afternoon. Around 4,000 eggs were outside for kids in two different age groups to collect. After the hunt, they had a photo booth, egg toss, balloon pop, DJ, and more free candy and food.
Organizers say it took a lot of work to coordinate the event but they're committed to putting good back into their community.
"The kids love it, I mean any event that we come together and we put together along with Tiffany and our DJ Lou, it's always a hit," said Leandre Johnson, the owner of Fresh n Faded.
"This year, Easter feels like three weeks early so we had to pull together. It took us about a month to get this all together but we made it successful for the community of Lima and we will continue to put on for the community of Lima," said Quincy Peoples, the director of Team Outreach Lima.
During the hunt, several kids found eggs with tickets to get free toys or cash prizes.