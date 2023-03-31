INDIANA (WLIO) - An Ohio City man gets nearly six years in prison for a string of bank robberies in 2021, including one in Lima.
51-year-old Bart Ely pleaded guilty to bank robbery in Northern Indiana Federal Court. He was sentenced to 71 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Ely robbed the Chase Bank on Harding Highway on June 12, 2021. He handed a note to the teller which made threats against their family and to hand over the money. He robbed or attempted to rob seven banks over a two-week span in both Ohio and Indiana. He was caught on June 22, 2021, after robbing a bank in Englewood, Ohio.