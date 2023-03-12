LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Kids and adults competed in a talent show Sunday evening to win a cash prize.

Encore Theatre hosted Chase N the Dreams Productions' "Battle of the Talents Competition." Five youth and eight adult acts competed, showcasing talents including rap, stand-up comedy, dance, and more. The first place winner in the youth category was awarded $500, and for the adult winner, the prize was $1000.

This is the production company's first event, and its director, Chase Little-Battle, says that he hopes to inspire people in the area to pursue their artistic talents. 

"There's a lot of times where sports and things like that are highlighted but a lot of people don't like to highlight the music industry, or dance or anything a part of the arts, so I feel like this is a great opportunity for people to have a different outlet to show their talent off," he said. 

Little-Battle also says that if you have a skill, you should go after every opportunity that you can, even if you're afraid or people don't believe in you.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com