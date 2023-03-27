DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Flies were not the only buggy thing going on at Delphos St. John's today.
Johnny Appleseed Park District was at the school for Reading is Fun Week too, because the theme of the week is "Don't Bug Me I am Reading". Naturalists were on hand to talk to students about insects and their characteristics. The third-grade students got outside and did their best to track down some insects around the school.
"I want them to love nature," says Amy Banner, Naturalist JAMPD. "To know what an insect is and to love it and to realize that I can be everywhere. You don't need to go to the park in order to find some of these creatures. You can go just right here in the school courtyard or your back yard and you can find nature anywhere."
After they captured the insects, they put them under the microscope to get a better look at nature up close.