LIMA, OH (WLIO) - This weekend, people across the country will be pitching in to help study wildlife- from the comfort of their homes or local parks.
Saturday, February 18th, the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District invites the public to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Once a year, anyone can submit data about birds they see or hear to a website called eBird. The park district will be giving a presentation about feeding and identifying birds, and then inviting people to help count birds in their observatory and while hiking. The collaboration of so many people provides scientists with information that would be much more difficult to gather otherwise.
"People participating in their backyards all over North America are kind of all going out at the same time, the same day, and when you do that in such a collective effort you're able to amass a data set that is really valuable when you're talking about studies into population dynamics, and where birds are at what time, and wintering, and all that. All sorts of great science can happen," said Dan Hodges, JAMPD naturalist.
To participate in the great backyard bird count with Johnny Appleseed, make sure to register on their website or over the phone by this Friday.