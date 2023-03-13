It's spring break at Ohio State Lima and the campus opened their doors to area high school girls to inspire careers in STEM.
The 9th annual STEM steps at Ohio State Lima is a chance to expose aspiring high school girls to the presence of women in STEM-related fields right here in our own community.
"We show them that we're in those fields and we get out there in the community and meet these girls when they're trying to discover what they want to do with their lives. We show them that women are doing this and that they can find mentors out there to help them do it too," explained Dr. Shelley Odronic, pathologist at St. Rita's Medical Center.
Dr. Shelley Odronic was the keynote speaker for the event and walked students through her journey into the medical field. As the head of microbiology at St. Rita's, she hopes her story breaks down the stereotypes of a still male-dominated field.
"I think there's still some bias and some stereotypes out there and we've come a long ways since I was in high school in the 90s, but we have a long ways to go. There's certain fields like computer science and engineering where there's much less women in those fields compared to men," added Dr. Odronic.
Students were able to get their hands dirty with hands-on activities in various stem fields, guided by Ohio State Lima professors. A couple of students shared how they are inspired to pursue a career in STEM.
"My dentist she's a female and there's all females where she's at and I really like that. I really want females to get out there and go to engineering, go to something that seems more male-dominated. I think it would be really great if a lot of females went into that," stated Kaelynn Smith, Elida High School student.
"The boundary right now is men in the STEM field. I kind of want to push it towards women. I've seen an encouraging amount of people today that would make me want to do that," commented Melana Badea, Lima Central Catholic student.