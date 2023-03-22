FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - For over four decades, tonight's Jefferson Award winner has been finding ways to give back to the Findlay community that has given so much to him. Stuart Hall tells you what drives him to do it.
"The community gives quite a bit, in my opinion to its citizens and if you can give back in some small way then you do it," says Jim Slough, 2023 Jefferson Award Winner.
2023 Jefferson Award Winner Jim Slough not only found a way to give back but has helped make the various organizations that he volunteers for achieve their missions of helping others.
"I give back to the community because the community has given so much to me," adds Slough. "It's something that I am very proud of and I would do it for another 20 years, God willing that I am around."
When he was president of the Findlay YMCA, he help get their expansion project built. He has also served with many organizations that benefit children, like Big Brothers, CASA, and the children's mentoring Connection. Slough also has been serving the citizens of Findlay as a member of the city council since the 90s. He got his start on the council because of two things.
"It was streets and sidewalks and sidewalks was the man issue back then, and I was in the sixth ward and we did not have sidewalks and people decided sidewalks needed to go into the sixth ward. So that got me involved in city council and I have been on ever since."
"I have known Jim for many years and he exemplifies the care and dedication for helping other people and giving them the resources they need to live full and meaningful lives," says Gillian Holzhauser-Graber, who nominated Slough. "He is very dedicated to the Findlay community."
"It's a great community and If I can help in some small way that's what I do," adds Slough.
That was Jim Slough, one of our 2023 Jefferson Award Winners.