LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Think before you click! Facebook scams are more rampant than ever with the goal to steal your personal information.
In a recent phishing scam, cybercriminals are using real Facebook pages to impersonate Facebook itself. It starts with a fake email stating your account will be deactivated unless you click a link. That leads to a spoofed website that looks like a real Facebook login, which allows scammers to take hold of your account. Whether it be a comment, message, or e-mail, scams often come with urgent headlines designed to grab your attention, and the better business bureau warns any link can be suspicious.
People get emails, sometimes they'll get text messages, maybe from someone claiming to be a friend wanting them to look at something. Sometimes, they'll use 'oh my gosh, have you seen this' and it will just be in a text or in an email through messenger. They'll have a link attached to it and a lot of times when you click on that link it'll send you to what looks like a Facebook log-in page, but it's really not. It's just a spoofed website," explained Reghan Winkler, executive director of the West Central Ohio BBB.
Winkler warns these scams are not exclusive to Facebook either. Cybercriminals use these techniques on all social media platforms.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!