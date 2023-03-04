RUSSELS POINT, OH (WLIO) - A local church took the opportunity to raise some money for their youth programming during the Indian Lake Boat Show weekend.
Gathering Grounds held their third Art Fest Friday and Saturday. A variety of vendors sold handmade goods, from paintings and pottery to candles and jewelry.
The coffee shop is associated with the Indian Lake Community church, and put on Art Fest to raise money for their after-school youth program's art fund. They say that the kids are really enjoying the chance to express themselves, and the money raised will help give them a chance to dive into art outside of their classwork.
"They get some in school but especially the pottery wheels, it's just an extension of what they're learning in school and it's a soothing thing. I always joke that it's my love and it's a therapy. It's just good for your mental health, for peace," said Rebecca Chrisler, a member of the Indian Lake Community Church who volunteers with Gathering Grounds and the youth programs.
Gathering Grounds will be hosting another Art Fest the weekend before the 4th of July.