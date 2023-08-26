ADA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Ada celebrated the start of football season and their role in the industry Saturday night.
The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their 7th annual Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival. There were two live bands performing through the night, plenty of food trucks to choose from, raffles for signed Browns and Bengals items, and fun activities for the kids to throw around some Wilson footballs.
The event is a reflection of the town's deep passion for football and their pride in being the home of the Wilson Football Factory. The highlight of the night is the one of a kind Wilson Football Drop.
"The Football Drop can only happen in Ada, Ohio. Think of it as the Times Square ball dropping. We get to do a giant Wilson football that was handmade by people in our community. It's just something really fun that we can only do in Ada, Ohio," explained Lindsay Waldenhollar, the director of the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber officials anticipate that the annual festival will only continue to get better, especially with Wilson's ongoing expansion in Ada.