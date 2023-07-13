HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - During their summer break, some Hancock County children are spending their time outdoors, discovering and gaining knowledge about the nearby parks and ways to conserve them. Our Madison Kenjura has the story.
On July 12th, the Hancock Park District kicked off its "River, Forest & Field Camp" designed for 10 to 12-year-olds. The three-day program focuses on the county's ecosystems and the animals inhabiting them.
"We've been traveling to three different park locations and looking at the different habitats. We've been in the forest, we've been our stream, we just went fishing at the lake here at Riverbend, looking at the different habitats and hiking. Then tomorrow, we're going to be on the Blanchard River canoeing and kayaking," said Michelle Rumschlag, naturalist.
During the camp, the children visited several places, such as Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center Porch, and Riverbend Recreation Area. They have participated in interactive and hands-on learning activities to appreciate the significance of nature and gain knowledge about conservation efforts.
"They're asking questions and being very inquisitive about some of the different funguses we have, the different birds, insects, and things. Really just getting outside is a big thing for kids these days, and then giving them that appreciation of nature," added Rumschlag.
Aside from learning about the environment, the camp has also allowed students to develop new friendships with their peers from different schools. Middle schoolers who may have been shy can come out of their shells while discovering more about the world around them.
"I was kind of nervous the first day of camp because I didn't know anyone there, but I learned different types of trees, I learned some new animals I didn't know were even in existence, and I learned some pretty cool stuff," said Madison Harris, camper.
On the final day of camp, the campers will head to the riverside park and waterfalls pavilion for an exciting day of fishing, canoeing, and kayaking. You can learn more about the Hancock Park District at https://hancockparks.com/.