ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Common Pleas Court judges continue to crack down on people who failed to show up for jury duty without notifying them beforehand.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser held hearings for a couple of people that she issued bench warrants for on Friday after they didn't appear for their contempt of court hearings for not showing up for jury service. The judges are trying to curb a problem they have been seeing of people failing to appear for jury duty without showing just cause after they have been summoned. So, they are charging those who violated, and now they must face the judge themselves.

Court hearings continue for those who fail to appear for jury duty in Allen County

