BOWLING GREEN, OH (WLIO) - The family of a Bowling Green State University student who died from alcohol poisoning during a fraternity hazing incident will get a multi-million dollar settlement from the university.
Stone Foltz's family will receive nearly $3 million dollars from BGSU to settle their lawsuit, which alleged that the university knew and ignored hazing activities in their Greek organizations. A university investigation found that Foltz died of alcohol poisoning in March 2021 after a fraternity event where there was a tradition of new members attempting to finish a bottle of alcohol. A copy of the agreement announced Monday says the family and the university will work together to eliminate hazing on college campuses. The family started the "iamstonefoltz FOUNDATION" to educate students on the dangers of hazing.
"I strongly believe that today moving forward, we can work with Bowling Green and Bowling Green will be one of the first universities to take the big step towards eliminating hazing across this county," says Corey Foltz, Stone's Father.
"Obviously, the money has nothing that means anything to us because it is not going to bring Stone back," adds Shari Foltz, Stone's Mother. "But want it does allow is us to move forward and help us through the foundation as Rex (Elliott, the Foltz's lawyer) mentioned, continue the education piece of it and teach the students, the community, the parents, you know, about hazing and we can continue our fight in saving lives."
Both sides say the settlement will allow them to focus on ending hazing.
