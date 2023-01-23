BOWLING GREEN, OH (WLIO) - The family of a Bowling Green State University student who died from alcohol poisoning during a fraternity hazing incident will get a multi-million dollar settlement from the university.

Stone Foltz's family will receive nearly $3 million dollars from BGSU to settle their lawsuit, which alleged that the university knew and ignored hazing activities in their Greek organizations. A university investigation found that Foltz died of alcohol poisoning in March 2021 after a fraternity event where there was a tradition of new members attempting to finish a bottle of alcohol. A copy of the agreement announced Monday says the family and the university will work together to eliminate hazing on college campuses. The family started the "iamstonefoltz FOUNDATION" to educate students on the dangers of hazing.

