August 29, 2022 Press Release from the Lima Public Library:Gary Fraser, director of Lima Public Library, announced Monday that the main library in Lima and branch libraries in Cairo, Elida, Lafayette, and Spencerville will expand their hours starting Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
“The main library in Lima has seen increased usage over the past months,” said Fraser, “And the expanded hours will accommodate that need. Additionally, branch library hours have been realigned to provide consistency within the library system and better meet the needs of the communities they serve,” said Fraser.
New library hours are as follows:
Lima Public Library
650 W. Market Street, Lima 45801
419-228-5113
Monday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Tuesday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Wednesday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cairo Branch
108 Everette Drive, Cairo 45820
419-641-7744
Monday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wednesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Thursday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Elida Branch
500 E. Kiracofe Avenue, Elida 45807
419-2339-6097
Monday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wednesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Thursday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Lafayette Branch
225 E. Sugar Street, Lafayette 45854
419-649-6482
Tuesday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Wednesday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Spencerville Branch
2489 Wisher Drive, Spencerville 45887
419-647-4307
Monday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wednesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Thursday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
