LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Can we do better? That is the question the Lima Public Library is hoping the community can answer for them.

The library is looking at a strategic plan to improve themselves. They are asking people to take a short survey that will help them understand what they are doing well and what they can improve upon. Questions include, do you use the library? How often do you come to the library? What resources do you use at the library? And what would you like to see differently? The answers will be used for planning purposes.

