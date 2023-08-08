Lottery retailers say sales are up for third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Mega Millions lottery has reached $1.55 billion, the third-largest lottery jackpot in history.
This number rose after the drawing Friday didn't have a winner. The high jackpot has stirred excitement, causing more people to buy tickets than normal, even as the chances of winning grow slimmer. Brandon Goedde, a manager for Fat Jack's, says the traffic for people buying Mega Millions tickets has been consistent.
"The sales, they've been up. There's a lot of people that's coming in and buying two bucks, three bucks of Mega Million, so. It's been steady. We've had lines in here waiting for everybody to get their Mega. It's up to 1.5 billion, I believe, so everybody wants to try to win the jackpot," stated Brandon Goedde, manager at Fat Jack's Pizza.
The drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot will take place at 11 p.m. Tuesday night and can be seen on our Fox Lima station.