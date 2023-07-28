Many are driving to get their tickets in the hopes of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.
The jackpot is now closing in at 1 billion dollars. As of Friday, it is currently estimated to be currently at 910 million dollars. Lima residents are traveling around their usual got to lottery stores in order to purchase that one ticket, that they hope, will change their life.
Fat Jacks Pizza says that they have seen an increase of customers purchasing a ticket before tonight's drawing.
“We see a definite increase in business, any time any of these games gets to a really high jackpot." said Julie Lieurance, Fat Jacks Pizza Manager. "We have customers that come in that have never played before, and also our customers that play everyday.”
The drawing will occur tonight at 11 PM.