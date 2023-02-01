LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Senior DECA students are the life of the party at Unity Elementary School as they host a silent disco.

Silent disco is the newest business in collaboration between marketing and audio engineering DECA students. The disco was made possible through an anonymous donor who gifted Lima Senior's DECA program with 300 headsets amongst other equipment. Soon the headsets and DJ capabilities will be available to rent for private and community events.

