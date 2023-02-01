LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Senior DECA students are the life of the party at Unity Elementary School as they host a silent disco.
Silent disco is the newest business in collaboration between marketing and audio engineering DECA students. The disco was made possible through an anonymous donor who gifted Lima Senior's DECA program with 300 headsets amongst other equipment. Soon the headsets and DJ capabilities will be available to rent for private and community events.
"So the students are the DJs, they're selecting and curating the playlist, they are distributing headphones, cleaning headphones, taking names, greeting students at the door, and all together they're trying to teach how to use the headphones and have a good time," explained Paul Eckert, Lima Senior High School audio engineering and technology instructor.
Per request of the anonymous donor, DECA will hold a silent disco for people with disabilities sometime in March.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hey Lima!
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13 and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.