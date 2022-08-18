Many larger cities in Ohio are seeing a rise in stolen vehicles.
It appears to be related to the popular social video platform TikTok called the "Kia Challenge" which shows users how to easily break the ignition with the use of a USB drive or phone charger in a matter of seconds. Thieves appear to be targeting Kias and Hyundais. The online videos show mostly teenagers and young adults taking the cars for joyrides and either crashing or abandoning them. Larger cities like Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland are all reporting a rise in car thefts. We checked in with the Lima Police Department to see what the situation is locally.
"We're actually about 21 down compared to stolen cars from last year so we've actually had a higher number of stolen cars last year up to this point," commented Sgt. Matt Douglass, Lima Police Department.
Even if you think your area is safe, these nationwide trends are a reason to lock up.
"We always let the citizens know to make sure your vehicles are locked at nighttime and if possible if they could park them under well-lit places if they have to park them on the street or if they can park them in the garage or if they're in their driveways at least make sure they lock their doors at nighttime," added Sgt. Douglass.
Experts say Kias and Hyundais have been targeted because several of their models don't have an engine immobilizer, which is a security device that prevents the vehicle from starting without the vehicle's authorized key.
