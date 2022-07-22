Allen County returns to high level designation as COVID numbers rise

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County has returned to a high level COVID designation according to Allen County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, there have been 206 new reported cases in Allen County in the last seven days. Of those numbers, 14 have been hospitalized. There have been no reported deaths in the same seven-day period.

