Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is reporting an increase in both COVID and Flu cases in the area.

Recent numbers show that the county has been averaging thirty cases per day of COVID-19, with 10% of 770 cases being hospitalized.

Multimedia Journalist

Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.