September is Self-Care Awareness Month and if you've never had a self-care routine, now may be the time to start one.

Self-care can be beneficial for both your physical and mental health. Psychologists say self-care should be intentional, meaning you should make sure to set time aside in your normal routine. It also doesn't have to be something demanding or expensive. What does matter, is that it makes you feel good or relaxed. Some examples could be going for a walk outside if you enjoy nature, taking a bubble bath, journaling, socializing with friends, or meditating. It can also be something physical like working out or eating healthy. Self-care is not about being selfish -- in fact, it's quite the opposite. It allows someone to take some much-needed time for themselves.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.