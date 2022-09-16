September is Self-Care Awareness Month and if you've never had a self-care routine, now may be the time to start one.
Self-care can be beneficial for both your physical and mental health. Psychologists say self-care should be intentional, meaning you should make sure to set time aside in your normal routine. It also doesn't have to be something demanding or expensive. What does matter, is that it makes you feel good or relaxed. Some examples could be going for a walk outside if you enjoy nature, taking a bubble bath, journaling, socializing with friends, or meditating. It can also be something physical like working out or eating healthy. Self-care is not about being selfish -- in fact, it's quite the opposite. It allows someone to take some much-needed time for themselves.
"So doing this kind of work thoughtfully, in a very planned way, it is absolutely a vital part of us as an individual level being more effective in the world around us. And I will often say, especially, especially to women, you got to be -- it's the oxygen mask on the airplane analogy. They tell you that when you get on, you got to put it on yourself first before you help others," explained Dr. Matthew Sacco, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctor Sacco says developing a self-care routine can take time in some cases. Especially if you're trying to get used to new habits. So don't feel pressured to meet a certain expectation or deadline.
