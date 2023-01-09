(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - With the new year underway, now is a good time for parents to check with their pediatrician about childhood immunizations.

According to doctors, there has been a noticeable decline with some vaccines. And the pandemic is partially to blame. They say all of the childhood immunizations that are administered have been around for years and are proven safe. And by not giving your child the necessary vaccines, you're not only putting them at risk for infection – but it can also be life-threatening. Not to mention, diseases like the measles and mumps – which have largely been dormant thanks to immunizations – could resurface. Doctors add their best advice for parents is to be mindful of where they are getting their information. And to only trust reliable medical resources.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.