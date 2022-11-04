Respiratory infections like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are appearing earlier and in greater numbers this year.
The CDC says RSV cases in the country have reached a two-year high. The virus causes symptoms similar to the common cold and can be severe in infants and older adults. The virus is most common from November to early spring, and several states are already running out of beds in children's hospitals. We spoke to a family medicine doctor at Mercy Health-St. Rita's who says they still have plenty of bed space but are concerned with the growing number of cases this early.
"We're certainly seeing an increase in RSV, and so we're concerned that we'll start to see similar case counts as they've seen across the country," stated Dr. Jeff Eiden, assoc. program director at St. Rita's Family Medicine.
There are key symptoms in RSV patients that can signal a severe case requiring medical attention.
"In infants, if you see them flaring their nostrils, if they're grunting, if you notice that they quit breathing for a short period of time, the apnea. Also, just looking at their skin when they breathe if the skin is sucking in between their ribs or above their collarbone, that's another sign that they are working hard to breathe," explained Dr. Eiden.
If your child has underlying health concerns, Dr. Eiden says there is protective medication and recommends checking with your child's doctor to see if they are eligible.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!