LIMA, OH (WLIO) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and health officials want people to understand the importance of catching this disease early.
There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer but the American Cancer Society says there are things you can do to possibly lower your risk. Those being to maintaining a healthy weight and being physically active. There are some risk factors you can't change such as getting older or inheriting certain gene changes. One of the most important strategies in preventing death from breast cancer is early detection. You are suggested to get your first mammogram by age 40 and each year following. If your breast cancer is more advanced when detected there is still hope.
"Even if they are a stage 3 or 4 it is still treatable and we have lots of different options that we can offer to that patient. So if she does find a lump and it's been there a while and she's afraid to come in, which we do see women who are afraid. I would encourage them to come in because the examination itself does not hurt and the sooner we catch it the better it would be for her," said Dr. Darlene Weyer, director of the Women's Health Center at Lima Memorial Health System.
In honor of breast cancer survivors, Lima Memorial Health System will be holding the 26th annual "Hope Garden" celebration. The event gives survivors, friends, and family the chance to come together and share their experiences and the renewal of hope of those touched by breast cancer.
"That they can see each other and to see that they're not alone. That other women have gone through a similar journey and that these women are doing well and continue to survive," explained Dr. Weyer.
The "Hope Garden" celebration will be at noon on October 20th at the Lima Memorial Medical Park on Eastown Road. Registration is requested by this Friday, October 14th by calling the number on your screen and choosing option 2. October 20th happens to be National Mammography Day.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.