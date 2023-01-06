A few minutes of your day could help save a life by donating blood.

January is National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month and the Community Blood Center wants the public to know the importance of donating blood here locally. Right now they say it is tough to get donors, with people just getting done with the holidays and with the rise of flu and other respiratory diseases. They are currently seeing a shortage of type "O " positive and negative and "B" negative. But if you lend an arm, you could make a difference in someone's life.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.