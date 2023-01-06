(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - With 2023 officially here, many people are kicking off their New Year's resolutions and doctors say it is the perfect time to make sure you're prioritizing your health.
There are several routine medical screenings adults should be keeping up with in the new year. Getting your cholesterol checked will let you know if you need to make any changes to avoid serious health issues like a heart attack or stroke. According to doctors, knowing if you have prediabetes is crucial so you can make lifestyle changes to prevent or delay the onset of diabetes. A visit to your doctor can also help you stay on top of cancer screenings. Above all, people shouldn't put off going to the doctor even if they haven't reached specific health goals yet.
"My patients often wait because they want to quit smoking, or they want to lose weight before they see me, or they're not ready. And what I often encourage them is to say, look, those are long-standing goals, and so waiting until you're at the perfect weight or you've stopped smoking isn't a good reason to delay care because sometimes that knowledge of where you're at – where is your cholesterol, is your blood pressure high, has your weight gone up? Those are things that are going to drive you to make those changes and maybe motivate you more," said Dr. Marianne Sumego, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Sumego adds that your healthcare provider can help you set different health goals and work with you to reach them.
