(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - With 2023 officially here, many people are kicking off their New Year's resolutions and doctors say it is the perfect time to make sure you're prioritizing your health.

There are several routine medical screenings adults should be keeping up with in the new year. Getting your cholesterol checked will let you know if you need to make any changes to avoid serious health issues like a heart attack or stroke. According to doctors, knowing if you have prediabetes is crucial so you can make lifestyle changes to prevent or delay the onset of diabetes. A visit to your doctor can also help you stay on top of cancer screenings. Above all, people shouldn't put off going to the doctor even if they haven't reached specific health goals yet.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.